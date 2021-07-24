Left Menu

Paralympic-bound shuttler Pramod named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:07 IST
Paralympic-bound shuttler Pramod named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

World No. 1 para shuttler Pramod Bhagat was on Saturday named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year at Indian Sports Honour for 2019.

The delay in the announcement was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.

''I am really honored to receive the award and it has come at the right time, this award will give me a boost to perform better at the Paralympics,'' Bhagat said.

''I have been training really hard and my dream is to win Gold and make India proud.'' Bhagat, who won two gold medals and a bronze at the Dubai Para-Badminton Tournament this year, will be participating in singles and mixed doubles events at the Paralympics which opens in Tokyo from August 24.

Indian Sports Honours are awards given annually by the RPSG Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities of India. The awards were founded in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

