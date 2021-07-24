Left Menu

It was great to witness Mirabai Chanu's success: Malleswari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:17 IST
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India's first Olympic medallist in weightlifting, Karnam Malleswari, on Saturday hailed Mirabai Chanu's silver in the Tokyo Games, and expressed happiness at the Manipuri youngster's feat that surpassed her pioneering effort in the 2000 Sydney Games.

The 46-year-old Malleswari is currently the vice-chancellor of the Delhi Sports University.

''Twenty years after Sydney Olympics it was great to witness the event today. Congratulations #Mirabai Chanu #weightlifting #TokyoOlympics Weightlifting to be an integral part of the #DelhiSportsUniversity,'' she tweeted.

The diminutive Chanu, who hails from Manipur, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

With this, Chanu also exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

In 2000, Malleswari had become the first Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal, when she finished third in 69kg category.

