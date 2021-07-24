Rugby-Lions prop Jones out of first Springbok test with minor shoulder injury

British & Irish Lions loosehead prop Wyn Jones has been ruled out of Saturday's first test against South Africa due to a minor shoulder injury and will be replaced by Rory Sutherland in the starting lineup, the team said three hours before the match. The Lions said Jones, 29, picked up the injury in Thursday's training session, with England's Mako Vunipola being added to the bench.

"It's really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight's game," Lions coach Warren Gatland said in a statement. "However, we're confident he'll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage."

The first of the three-test series between the Lions and the world champion Springboks kicks off at 1600 GMT in Cape Town.

