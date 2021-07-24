Soccer-Man Utd defender Telles sidelined with ankle injury
Manchester United defender Alex Telles will be out for a "few weeks" after sustaining an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Saturday. The Brazilian left-back played in United's 2-1 pre-season victory over Derby County last weekend but will miss next week's friendlies against Brentford and Preston North End.
"Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he'll be out for a few weeks. We're hoping that it's not going to be too bad but he'll be out for a little while," Solskjaer said before Saturday's preseason game against Queens Park Rangers. United will face Everton at Old Trafford in their final pre-season game on Aug. 7 before hosting Leeds United in their 2021-22 Premier League season opener on Aug. 14.
