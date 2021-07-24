Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu had promised to return with a medal: Rijiju on her Olympic medal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:54 IST
Mirabai Chanu had promised to return with a medal: Rijiju on her Olympic medal
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver in the Tokyo Olympics, had promised to return with a medal, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju recalled on Saturday.

He noted that winning a medal on the first day of the Olympics is very special as it ''sets the tone''.

''That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that nothing can be better than winning a medal on the first day,'' the former sports minister told reporters here.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

''Mirabai Chanu had left with a promise -- earlier she had told me and she had later reiterated -- that she would win a medal for the country from Tokyo (Olympics),'' Rijiju recalled.

He also lauded the coordination between Chanu's physiotherapist, coach, her technical team and the Sports Authority of India when the weightlifter was sent to the US for conditioning and training following an injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021