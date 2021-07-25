Left Menu

Top seed Collins vs qualifier Ruse in Palermo final

Ruse battled past sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France 6-7 4, 7-6 0, 6-1. Dodin saved 18 break points but committed 22 double faults.

PTI | Palermo | Updated: 25-07-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 05:30 IST
Top-seeded Danielle Collins will try to win her first WTA title at the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday, when Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania will be aiming for her second title in two weeks.

Collins reached her first career final after beating fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, breaking the Chinese veteran three times.

The American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where Ruse went on to win as a qualifier.

She's attempting a repeat after reaching the Palmero final from qualifying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

