Left Menu

Olympics-Surfing-Time running out for surfer Munoz to fulfil Olympic dream

The third- and fourth-placed finishers in each four-man heat get a second chance in round two later on Sunday. "A decision on round two will be taken shortly, and his (Munoz's) situation will not be factored into it," an International Surfing Association official told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 07:05 IST
Olympics-Surfing-Time running out for surfer Munoz to fulfil Olympic dream

A typhoon brewing off the coast of Japan might save the Olympic surfing dream of Costa Rica's Carlos Munoz, who is racing to Tokyo as a late replacement for Frederico Morais following the latter's positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

Slated to compete in the fifth and final heat of the competition on Sunday, Munoz did not make it in time to start as he is currently winging his way to Japan and hoping that the weather might help him. The third- and fourth-placed finishers in each four-man heat get a second chance in round two later on Sunday. If that round is cancelled due to bad weather Munoz could still make it, but the odds of the Costa Rican getting there in time are slim.

Though the swell was good as surfing made its Olympic debut, there was little sign of the kind of inclement weather that might cause the rest of the day's competition to be postponed, giving Munoz more time to get to the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. "A decision on round two will be taken shortly, and his (Munoz's) situation will not be factored into it," an International Surfing Association official told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021