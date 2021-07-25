Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for medal round in Women's 10m Air Pistol event

Indian shooting contingent's woes continued on Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as both Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification, here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 07:16 IST
Yashaswini Deswal (Photo/ NRAI twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shooting contingent's woes continued on Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as both Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification, here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday. The world number two Manu Bhaker amassed 575 points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on the target while the world number one Yashaswini Singh Deswal gathered 574 in the qualifications, which in the end was just not good enough to make it to the 8-player final.

Participating in her maiden Olympics, Manu Bhaker started the qualification very strongly with a 98 in the first series but the concentration of the 19-year-old was intterupted when she had to face technical issues in her equipment during the second series. She lost more than 5 minutes and managed 95 followed by a 94. The determination and mental toughness of Bhaker was at full display at the range in the second last series as the shooter scored a brilliant 98, but followed it with a disappointing 95.

For Yashaswini Singh Deswal the start was a bit jittery as the star shooter accumulated 94 and then 98 in the second series. She then proceeded to score a 94 followed by a brilliant 97. The two 94s did a lot of damage to Yashaswini's chances as even after scoring a 96 and 95 she failed to qualify for the final. (ANI)

