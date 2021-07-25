Left Menu

Olympics-Tennis-Osaka refreshed and ready after first win since May

Naomi Osaka said she was feeling refreshed and ready to play, following a dominant 6-1 6-4 win over China's Zheng Saisai in the opening round of the Tokyo Games - her first victory since taking a mental health break two months ago.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 13:02 IST
Olympics-Tennis-Osaka refreshed and ready after first win since May
  • Country:
  • Japan

Naomi Osaka said she was feeling refreshed and ready to play, following a dominant 6-1 6-4 win over China's Zheng Saisai in the opening round of the Tokyo Games - her first victory since taking a mental health break two months ago. The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since the French Open in May, when she withdrew after being fined for skipping the mandatory post-match press conferences on mental health reasons.

Osaka said she appreciated taking time away from the court ahead of the Games in Tokyo, where she was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony on Friday night. "More than anything, I'm just focused on playing tennis," she said in her first appearance in front of media in more than two months.

"Playing the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I feel like the break I took was very needed. But I feel definitely a little bit refreshed and happy again." Osaka was in ominous form against the 52nd-ranked Zheng, racing through the first set in just 32 minutes.

In the second set, the 23-year-old gained another early break but squandered two match points on the Chinese player's serve at 5-3. Osaka went on to serve out the match to love.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021