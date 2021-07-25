Olympics-Gymnastics-US' Simone Biles fails to qualify for uneven bars finals

Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion who won four gold medals in Rio and was widely expected to substantially top that number during the Tokyo Games, on Sunday failed to qualify for the finals in the uneven bars.

She has still qualified in the beam, floor, all-around and vault, meaning that if the U.S. team - currently in second place - takes gold, she could potentially win five golds.

