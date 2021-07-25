Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Chen and Li win gold

China claimed two Olympic gold medals in men's weightlifting on Sunday as Chen Lijun and Li Fabin won the 67kg and 61kg categories.

With Zhihui Hou winning the women's 49kg category on Saturday, China has collected all three gold medals so far at the Tokyo Games. Chen won his first gold with a combined lift of 332kg, seven kg short of his own world record.

Colombia's Luis Javier Mosquera Lozano took silver with 331kg and Italy's Mirko Zanni bronze with 322kg. China's Li won the gold and amused the small audience at Tokyo International Forum with his signature "flamingo" move.

Indonesia's Eko Yuli Irawan won the silver medal, the 32-year-old becoming his country's most decorated Olympian after adding to his silver in Rio and bronzes at the London and Beijing Games. He also became only the fifth weightlifter in history to win four Olympic medals. Kazakhstan's 22-year-old Igor Son took the bronze medal.

