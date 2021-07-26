PM congratulates Indian team on winning medals at World Cadet Championships

Left Menu

New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:06 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team on winning medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours."

(With Inputs from PIB)

