PM congratulates Indian team on winning medals at World Cadet Championships
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours."
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team on winning medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
(With Inputs from PIB)
