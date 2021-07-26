PM congratulates Indian team on winning medals at World Cadet Championships

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team on winning medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours."

Advertisement

(With Inputs from PIB)