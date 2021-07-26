Left Menu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday returned to India after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The silver medallist underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test at the Delhi airport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:24 IST
Tokyo 2020: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu arrives in India
Mirabai Chanu . Image Credit: ANI
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday returned to India after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The silver medallist underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test at the Delhi airport. Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

She lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194 kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time. Boxer Mary Kom on Sunday had congratulated Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame," tweeted Mary Kom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

