Left Menu

Rugby-Vunipola shrugs off “reckless and dangerous” Springbok accusation

British and Irish Lions forward Mako Vunipola shrugged off an accusation of being "reckless and dangerous" from the South Africa camp as the verbal jousting began ahead of the second test in Cape Town on Saturday. South Africa’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus took to social media to post a video of Vunipola hauling Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe to his feet after he had landed heavily trying to take a high ball in Saturday’s first test, calling the Lions prop "reckless and dangerous".

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:15 IST
Rugby-Vunipola shrugs off “reckless and dangerous” Springbok accusation
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

British and Irish Lions forward Mako Vunipola shrugged off an accusation of being "reckless and dangerous" from the South Africa camp as the verbal jousting began ahead of the second test in Cape Town on Saturday.

South Africa's Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus took to social media to post a video of Vunipola hauling Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe to his feet after he had landed heavily trying to take a high ball in Saturday's first test, calling the Lions prop "reckless and dangerous". He urged young fans not to move or touch an injured player on the ground.

"I remember trying to get the ball in but I saw that he'd gone down," the England prop told a news conference. "In the heat of the moment, you react how you would normally. He seemed to be alright, he played on in the game, so it wasn't that reckless, was it?

"I guess if he was really hurt then it was a bit reckless, but I just felt like the collision wasn't that bad." Vunipola came on as a second half substitute in the 22-17 win for the tourists.

"If I did hurt him then I do apologise," he said. Earlier Lions assistant coach Steve Tandy had if Erasmus had any gripes he should go through "the correct channels".

"Ultimately it's his viewpoint. We thought the officials did a really good job at the weekend and if there's anything we need to bring up we'll go through the appropriate channel," he said. (Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021