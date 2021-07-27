Left Menu

Soccer-Barca and Neymar reach 'amicable' out of court settlement

Barcelona said on Monday it had reached an "amicable" out-of-court settlement to end its legal disputes with Brazil forward Neymar, who moved from Barca to Paris St-Germain in 2017.

The case relates to what Neymar said were unpaid bonuses due as part of a contract he signed in October 2016, before his 222 million euro world record transfer to Paris. Neymar sued the Catalan club for 46.3 million euros, and it counter-sued for breach of contract.

A judge in Barcelona sided with the club, ordering the Brazilian in June last year to pay the Camp Nou side 6.7 million euros. Spanish media said Neymar had appealed and also launched a new case against Barca. That case is now void.

Barcelona said in a statement that three labour claims and a civil suit had been "ended out of court in amicable fashion".

