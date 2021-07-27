Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooters fail to enter Qualification stage 2 in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

India's teams of Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil failed to make the Qualification stage 2 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event here at the Asaka Shooting - 10m Range on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:31 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooters fail to enter Qualification stage 2 in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
Anjum Moudgil had teamed up with Deepak Kumar. (Photo/ Anjum Moudgil twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India's teams of Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil failed to make the Qualification stage 2 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event here at the Asaka Shooting - 10m Range on Tuesday. While Elavenil/Divyansh registered a total score of 626.5, finishing in the 12th spot in the Qualification stage 1, Deepak/Anjum had the same fate as they also failed to qualify after finishing at the 18th spot with a total score of 623.8.

In series 1, Elavenil shot 105 while Divyansh registered a score of 103.6, but it was not enough to hand them a place within the top eight. Elavenil and Divyansh shot 104 and 104.1 in the second series, but they were trailing by the time the third series came, and in the end, they missed out on qualification. Deepak and Anjum also had an underwhelming performance in series 1 and they were also trailing and their qualification for stage 2 looked difficult. In the end, Deepak and Anjum also failed to qualify for the next stage, and India's disappointing show in the shooting event continued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

