BRIEF-iQIYI Sports And Premier League Reach Exclusive Broadcasting Rights Cooperation For Four Years

iQIYI Inc: * IQIYI SPORTS AND PREMIER LEAGUE REACH EXCLUSIVE BROADCASTING RIGHTS COOPERATION FOR FOUR YEARS

* WILL BECOME EXCLUSIVE NEW MEDIA BROADCASTING PLATFORM OF PREMIER LEAGUE IN MAINLAND CHINA AND MACAO * WILL BROADCAST FULL COMPETITIONS OF PREMIER LEAGUE FOR NEXT FOUR SEASONS, FROM 2021/22 TO 2024/25 SEASON

* IQIYI SPORTS WILL OFFICIALLY LAUNCH ITS "PREMIER LEAGUE ALL-SEASON PASS" COMMENCING FROM JULY 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

