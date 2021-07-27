Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-Taiwan's Kuo wins gold in women's 59kg

Her lifts in the snatch -- 103kg -- and clean and jerk -- 133kg -- were also new Olympic marks. Polina Guryeva won silver, Turkmenistan's first medal at the Tokyo Games, while Japan's Mikiko Andoh bagged the bronze medal. Andoh burst into tears on the stage after her final attempt at the clean and jerk and was helped up by two coaches.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:24 IST
Olympics-Weightlifting-Taiwan's Kuo wins gold in women's 59kg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-Chun won the gold medal in the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, breaking Olympic records in all three categories.

Kuo, who holds the world record with a total lift of 247kg, lifted 236kg to win gold on Tuesday, an Olympic record. Her lifts in the snatch -- 103kg -- and clean and jerk -- 133kg -- were also new Olympic marks.

Polina Guryeva won silver, Turkmenistan's first medal at the Tokyo Games, while Japan's Mikiko Andoh bagged the bronze medal. Andoh burst into tears on the stage after her final attempt at the clean and jerk and was helped up by two coaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021