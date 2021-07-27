Olympics-Weightlifting-Taiwan's Kuo wins gold in women's 59kg

Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-Chun won the gold medal in the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, breaking Olympic records in all three categories.

Kuo, who holds the world record with a total lift of 247kg, lifted 236kg to win gold on Tuesday, an Olympic record. Her lifts in the snatch -- 103kg -- and clean and jerk -- 133kg -- were also new Olympic marks.

Polina Guryeva won silver, Turkmenistan's first medal at the Tokyo Games, while Japan's Mikiko Andoh bagged the bronze medal. Andoh burst into tears on the stage after her final attempt at the clean and jerk and was helped up by two coaches.

