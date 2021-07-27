Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs defender Alderweireld signs for Qatari side Al Duhail

Toby Alderweireld has completed a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur to Qatari side Al Duhail, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Belgium defender's six-year stay in north London.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:40 IST
Toby Alderweireld has completed a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur to Qatari side Al Duhail, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Belgium defender's six-year stay in north London. While no financial details were disclosed, British media reported Al Duhail agreed a deal worth 13 million pounds ($17.92 million) for the 32-year-old centre back.

Alderweireld, who joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in July 2015, went on to make 236 appearances for Spurs, forming a solid central defensive partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen. Under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Alderweireld was central to the side that finished second in the Premier League in 2016-17 and made a run to the Champions League final two seasons later.

Alderweireld, capped 113 times by Belgium, featured in four games for the national side at Euro 2020, where they were beaten by eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals. ($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

