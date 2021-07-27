Left Menu

Tokyo 2020, Day 5: All eyes on PV Sindhu, Indian women's hockey team search for first win (Preview)

The Indian women's Hockey team will kick start Day Five of the Tokyo Olympics for India but all eyes will be on star badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's Hockey team will kick start Day Five of the Tokyo Olympics for India but all eyes will be on star badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday. Sindhu started her Tokyo Olympics campaign on a good note on Sunday as she won her opening Group J match. The Indian shuttler will look to carry forward the momentum as she gears up for her second game on Wednesday.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team put on a valiant performance against Germany in their Group Stage match. The German side edged out India 2 - 0 in a closely fought contest. After showing solid improvement in their defensive setup from the first Group match, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will look to lay emphasis on converting their goal-scoring chances with more efficiency.

Team India will come up against defending Olympic Gold Medallists Great Britain in their third Pool A encounter. Great Britain will be going into this game on the back of a 4 -1 win over South Africa in their previous match. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari will also be in action in the individual 1/32 eliminations stage.

The Indian Rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the repechage semi-final A/B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls on Sunday. The two athletes will look to replicate the same tomorrow. In the afternoon, shuttler Sai Praneeth will play his singles group play stage game. He had lost his first match against Israel's Misha Zilberman on Saturday.

Except for Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain, all other boxers have failed to leave a mark in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and Pooja Rani will look to bring out her A-game when she takes the field on Wednesday In another event, Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will participate in the 49er event tomorrow. (ANI)

