'We're going to figure it out': Simone Biles turns focus to individual all-around in Tokyo Olympics

While American gymnast Simone Biles did not finish the team final on Tuesday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, the Rio 2016 gold-medal-winning athlete is already looking ahead to the individual all-around final.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:26 IST
Simone Biles (Image: USA Gymnastics' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

While American gymnast Simone Biles did not finish the team final on Tuesday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, the Rio 2016 gold-medal-winning athlete is already looking ahead to the individual all-around final. Biles withdrew from the artistic gymnastics women's team final citing medical grounds, according to USA Gymnastics. The American bailed out of a two-and-a-half twisting vault after executing just one-and-a-half twists, taking a big step on her landing.

She then left the gym with a medic and minutes later pulled out her name from the remainder of the event. "I'm just dealing with a few things. We have a couple more days. We're going to figure it out," Biles told reporters after the US won the silver in the final as per Olympics.com.

According to Olympics.com, though Biles had withdrawn from the team final, she is still eligible for the forthcoming individual all-around and apparatus finals. The individual all-around is set for Thursday while the apparatus finals will take place from August 1-3 , with Biles having qualified for all four: balance beam, vault, floor exercise, and uneven bars. Last week, Biles had become the first Olympic athlete to have her own customized hashtag emoji on Twitter. (ANI)

