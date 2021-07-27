Left Menu

Soccer-Lee Carsley appointed England U-21 manager with Ashley Cole as assistant

Cole, who won multiple honours during his time with Arsenal and Chelsea, has spent the last 18 months working at the latter's academy, taking charge of the Chelsea Under-15 side last season, a role he will continue to juggle alongside his England duties. "I want to do my best to help young players to develop, and also learn from some brilliant people at the same time," said Cole.

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley has been named head coach of the England Under-21 side, with former England international Ashley Cole coming on board as his assistant, the Football Association said on Tuesday. Carsley, who was previously in charge of the Under-20s, replaces Aidy Boothroyd, whose contract was not renewed following England's group-stage exit at the European Under-21 Championship earlier this year.

"We have a great opportunity to help the senior side by developing the best young talent in this country... these lads want to compete at the highest level," said Carsley, who was capped 40 times by Ireland. Cole, who won multiple honours during his time with Arsenal and Chelsea, has spent the last 18 months working at the latter's academy, taking charge of the Chelsea Under-15 side last season, a role he will continue to juggle alongside his England duties.

"I want to do my best to help young players to develop, and also learn from some brilliant people at the same time," said Cole. England travel to Bucharest to face Romania on Sept. 3, before kicking off their Euro Under-21 qualifying campaign against Kosovo four days later.

