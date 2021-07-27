Left Menu

Hopefully good results will come for Pakistan in West Indies series: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday exuded confidence and said his side is all set and ready to take on T20I world champions West Indies in the four-match series commencing on July 27.

ANI | Bridgetown | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:54 IST
Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday exuded confidence and said his side is all set and ready to take on T20I world champions West Indies in the four-match series commencing on July 27. Babar has backed his players to perform well in the series. "We have a good record against West Indies. The conditions are different to England and hopefully good results will come for us in the series," Babar said in a virtual press conference as per PCB.

When asked to comment on the bowlers' performance on the England tour, the right-handed batsman said, "We have experienced bowlers in the likes of Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah. They have performed well in the past and I am hopeful they will bounce back strong. Haris Rauf is a match winner for us, he has worked on his bowling and you will see him good in the series." Backing his batsman to do well, he said, "These players have performed well in the domestic cricket and in HBL Pakistan Super League. We have brought Sohaib Maqsood and Azam Khan in the middle-order, and we will try them again."

The Pakistan skipper also emphasised on using his bench strength in the series. "We will check our bench strength in the series. We will go with different combinations. The wickets in West Indies are turning wickets so we will try to give some chances to our spinners," he said. On extra fielding sessions, Babar said, "Beside batting and bowling sessions, we have worked extra hard on our fielding drills in the last two three days." (ANI)

