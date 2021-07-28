Soccer-Man United agree deal to sign Real centre back Varane

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign France centre back Raphael Varane from La Liga side Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised", the club added. British media reported on Monday that United and Real have agreed to an initial fee of 34 million pounds ($47 million) for the 28-year-old, which could rise to 41 million pounds with add-ons.

Varane, who had one year left on his Real contract, played more than 350 times for the club, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies during his time in Spain after joining from French side Lens in 2011. He lifted the World Cup with France in 2018, and played in all four of their games at this year's European Championship where they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16.

The centre back's addition will strengthen United's defence as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team look to challenge for the Premier League title after finishing second last season, 12 points behind champions Manchester City. Last week, England winger Jadon Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth 85 million euros ($101 million).

United will begin their Premier League campaign on Aug. 14 against Leeds United at Old Trafford. ($1 = 0.7199 pounds) ($1 = 0.8452 euros)

