Athleta, sponsor of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, says it stands by her

Athleta, sponsor of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands by her after she dropped out of the women's team final at the Tokyo Summer Games, saying she had to focus on her mental health. “We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition,” Athleta Chief Brand Officer Kyle Andrew said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 01:55 IST
Athleta, sponsor of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands by her after she dropped out of the women's team final at the Tokyo Summer Games, saying she had to focus on her mental health.

“We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition,” Athleta Chief Brand Officer Kyle Andrew said in a statement. “Being the best also means knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and are behind her every step of the way.” Athleta is owned by Gap Inc.

