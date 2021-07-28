PM condoles demise of legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar and said his success continues to motivate budding athletes.Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, died in Pune on Wednesday. His success continues to motivate budding athletes.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar and said his success continues to motivate budding athletes.
Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, died in Pune on Wednesday. The 88-year-old, who won over 100 national and international titles in his career, was suffering from age-related ailments.
''Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in India's sporting history. He was an outstanding badminton player and a great mentor,'' Modi tweeted. ''His success continues to motivate budding athletes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said.
Natekar, who was considered one of most popular sportspersons of his time, was also a former World number three.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Natekar
- Modi
- Pune
- Nandu Natekar
- Shanti
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- India
- Shri Nandu Natekar
ALSO READ
We need to continue accelerating our vaccination drive to combat third wave of COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi.
Don't be bogged down by expectations, just give your best: PM Narendra Modi to India's Olympic-bound sportspersons during online interaction.
Country has fought Covid pandemic with mutual cooperation and united efforts: PM Narendra Modi at meeting with six CMs.
The way in which UP has controlled second Covid wave and stopped its spread is unprecedented, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses on 'Test, Track, Treat and Tika (vaccine)' strategy to deal with Covid.