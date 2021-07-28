Left Menu

PM condoles demise of legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar and said his success continues to motivate budding athletes.Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, died in Pune on Wednesday. His success continues to motivate budding athletes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar and said his success continues to motivate budding athletes.

Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, died in Pune on Wednesday. The 88-year-old, who won over 100 national and international titles in his career, was suffering from age-related ailments.

''Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in India's sporting history. He was an outstanding badminton player and a great mentor,'' Modi tweeted. ''His success continues to motivate budding athletes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said.

Natekar, who was considered one of most popular sportspersons of his time, was also a former World number three.

