Left Menu

Olympics-Boxing-For Team USA, spectator-less arena is like fighting at home

"Do you want me to name everybody?" Ragan said he would be doing the same when his team mates' enter the ring. Did it feel like a home crowd?

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:45 IST
Olympics-Boxing-For Team USA, spectator-less arena is like fighting at home

For boxing's Team USA there's no such thing as a quiet fight - even in a spectator-less Tokyo Olympics arena.

At U.S. featherweight Duke Ragan's round-of-16 match against Kazakhstan's Serik Ktemirzhanov on Wednesday his team mates made him feel like he was fighting back home, howling cheers from the nosebleed seats of the Kokugikan arena. "Bring it up!"

"Speed!" "You're too strong!"

"30 seconds!" came the cries in the arena, usually crowded with sumo wrestling fans, but empty of public spectators due to COVID-19. Ragan, who won unanimously, said his team mates gave him motivation and energy, especially knowing that he couldn't have his family there.

"They're rooting for you to do better, finish hard, finish strong, they're counting the seconds for you... same thing the coach is saying, they're doing too." From the ring, Ragan said, he could make out the owner of each shouts.

"I heard Keyshawn Davis, Delante Johnson, Oshae Jones, Richard Torrez," he replied when asked which voices he heard. "Do you want me to name everybody?" Ragan said he would be doing the same when his team mates' enter the ring.

Did it feel like a home crowd? "Yeah, because they're very loud," he said, chuckling. "They're louder than what my family would be. My family would be biting on their nails and nervous, so yeah."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021