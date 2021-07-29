Tokyo Olympics: Bhaker placed 5th, Rahi on 25th after 1st round of qualification in women's 25m pistol
India's ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat are currently placed 5th and 25th respectively in the women's 25m pistol qualification (precision), here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Thursday. Manu Bhaker amassed 292 points at an average of 9.733 after shooting 30 shots on the target in the precision round while compatriot Rahi Sarnobat gathered 287 in the qualifications. The second stage of the qualification -- the rapid round -- will take place on Friday. The top-8 players in the qualification will go to the final.
Currently, Serbia's Zorana Arunovic leads the pack with 296 points, followed by Greece's Anna Korakaki who has 294. Rahi who was in the first relay of 10 shooters started the precision round with a 96 and followed it with 97. With an 8 and bunch of 9s, she dropped a 94 in the final series of precision. Her total in the precision rounds was 287/300.
In the third relay, Manu had a very good start as the 19-year-old star Indian shooter shot back to back 97 in the first two series. With just two 9 in the third round, Bhaker accumulated 98 points to climb into the top-5. (ANI)
