Three Aussie athletes who came in contact with COVID-19 positive US athlete test negative, to train separately

Members of the Australian track and field team in the Tokyo Olympic Village have been cleared to return to their regular routines after earlier isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure, Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), confirmed in a statement released on Thursday. This after three members came in brief casual contact with a US track and field athlete who tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 13:24 IST
Games Village (Photo: AOC). Image Credit: ANI
Members of the Australian track and field team in the Tokyo Olympic Village have been cleared to return to their regular routines after earlier isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure, Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), confirmed in a statement released on Thursday. This after three members came in brief casual contact with a US track and field athlete who tested positive for COVID-19. All three tested negative after undergoing a PCR Test this afternoon, while teammates remained in their rooms in line with AOC COVID protocols. The trio will remain in isolation and will train without coming into contact with the other athletes.

"The three, who are all vaccinated, self-reported once they heard the news of the US athlete testing positive late this morning," AOC statement read. "The three-team members tested this afternoon are now in isolation and will be tested daily. They will be allowed to resume training, subject to strict protocols that restrict their contact with others. At this stage all athletes are expected to compete as planned."

All daily tests of the trio in the Village had also returned negative results. All members of the Australian Team at the Tokyo Games are tested daily. Fifty-four (54) members of the track and field team (41 athletes and 13 officials) were later given permission to leave after spending a little over two hours in their rooms. Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman says the protocols put into place by the AOC ahead of the Games have proved valuable in managing the situation.

"Once again, abundant caution and our strict protocols continue to keep the Team safe. We will continue to be very thorough in our observance of the Tokyo playbooks and our own additional measures," Ian Chesterman said in an official statement from the Australian Olympic Committee. "We want every Australian athlete to be in a position to have their Olympic moment. We will continue to be vigilant." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

