Olympics-Tennis-Rybakina rues missed chances in loss to Bencic

Kazakh Elena Rybakina was left to rue missed opportunities after the 22-year-old lost 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 in a rollercoaster Olympic semi-final contest against Swiss Belinda Bencic on Thursday.

Rybakina gave up a 5-2 lead in the opener and had six set points against world number 12 Bencic but failed to convert her opportunities, losing the first set in a one-sided tiebreak. Bencic appeared to be running away with the contest when she got an early break in the second set but the lanky Rybakina put on a gutsy display to level the contest at one set each.

Advertisement

The 20th ranked Rybakina took a 2-0 lead in the decider but again lost her advantage as Bencic reeled in the last three games to complete the win and earn a place in Saturday's final. "I think it was tough for me in the end physically because of course I had the chance to win the first set and then the match would have been easier for me," said 22-year-old Rybakina, who switched to playing for Kazakhstan from Russia aged 19.

"I had many opportunities but I didn't take them. In the important moments, I'll have to serve much better and improve my tactics." Rybakina still has a shot at winning Kazakhstan's first Olympic tennis medal in the bronze match but said overcoming the disappointment of Thursday's loss would be difficult.

"It's not going to be easy because usually if you lose the tournament is finished for you," she said. "Now we have actually one more day. I'm going to reset my mind and prepare for the last match." The other semi-final between Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Czech Marketa Vondrousova was being played later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)