SLC's disciplinary committee recommends two-year bans for Danushka, Mendis

The five-member disciplinary committee formed by Sri Lanka Cricket has recommended a two-year bans for batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis with 18-month sanction for wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella for their recent breach of bio-secure bubble during their tour of United Kingdom.Additionally, they have been imposed a hefty fine of USD 25,000.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:30 IST
The five-member disciplinary committee formed by Sri Lanka Cricket has recommended a two-year bans for batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis with 18-month sanction for wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella for their recent breach of bio-secure bubble during their tour of United Kingdom.

Additionally, they have been imposed a hefty fine of USD 25,000. In late June, they were found to have breached the COVID safety bio-bubble in Durham ahead of the three-match ODI series against England.

They were immediately put under suspension and sent back home. They faced a five member disciplinary committee headed by a judge and it has found the trio guilty.

They were overlooked for selections for the ongoing ODI and T20 series with the visiting Indians which is due to be concluded later tonight.

The committee's punitive recommendations are subject to approval by the SLC executive committee, SLC officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

