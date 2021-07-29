Soccer-Man United Women name Skinner as new coach to replace Stoney

Left Menu

Manchester United Women has appointed former Birmingham City and Orlando Pride manager Marc Skinner as its new coach to replace Casey Stoney, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday. Skinner returns to the WSL after two years, having worked at Birmingham from 2016-19. "Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women's game," Skinner, 38, said on United's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/marc-skinner-appointed-as-man-utd-women-head-coach.

29-07-2021
Manchester United Women has appointed former Birmingham City and Orlando Pride manager Marc Skinner as its new coach to replace Casey Stoney, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday. Skinner, who last week stepped down from his role at Pride after two seasons, joins United on a two-year deal, with the option for a further year.

He will take over from Stoney, who left United at the end of the last season and was named the first head coach of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team in San Diego this month. Skinner returns to the WSL after two years, having worked at Birmingham from 2016-19.

"Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women's game," Skinner, 38, said on United's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/marc-skinner-appointed-as-man-utd-women-head-coach. "It's an exciting opportunity to lead the team into what will be another competitive WSL season. I want us to achieve success together and our aim is to give the fans a team they can continue to be proud of."

Manchester United Women, who finished fourth last season, begin their new league campaign with a home game against Reading on Sept. 5.

