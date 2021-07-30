Schoenmaker sets 200m breaststroke mark

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker has set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the women's 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.

The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor grabbed bronze in 2:20.84.

It was the third world record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women's relays.

