Schoenmaker sets 200m breaststroke mark
- Country:
- Japan
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker has set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics.
She won the women's 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.
The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor grabbed bronze in 2:20.84.
It was the third world record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women's relays.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Barcelona to build 1st cricket pitch thanks to women’s push
Soccer-Israel's Beitar Jerusalem says it cancels Barcelona friendly
Messi moves closer to signing new contract with Barcelona
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes Messi favourite to win Ballon d'Or
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief