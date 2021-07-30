Left Menu

Olympics-Equestrian-World No. 1, Britain's Oliver Townend, takes early eventing lead

The cross-country and show jumping tests of the three-discipline eventing contest are scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Starting on Saturday, Australia's Andrew Hoy, 62, could make Olympic history if he wins another gold medal in the finals on Aug. 2, 29 years after first claiming the top spot on the podium in Barcelona in 1992.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 08:18 IST
Olympics-Equestrian-World No. 1, Britain's Oliver Townend, takes early eventing lead
  • Country:
  • Japan

Britain's Oliver Townend, ranked world number one, rode his stallion Ballaghmor Class to an early lead on Friday in the first session of the dressage round of the equestrian eventing competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games. China's Alex Hua Tian came second and Germany's Julia Krajewski is in the bronze position, but the rankings are subject to change with further athletes competing in dressage on Saturday.

Germany's Michael Jung, who won individual Gold in London and Rio, will compete in the eventing dressage test on Saturday at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park, which also hosted the equestrian events the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympics in 1964. The cross-country and show jumping tests of the three-discipline eventing contest are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

Starting on Saturday, Australia's Andrew Hoy, 62, could make Olympic history if he wins another gold medal in the finals on Aug. 2, 29 years after first claiming the top spot on the podium in Barcelona in 1992. Hoy took part in his first Olympics in 1984, and his eighth Games participation in Tokyo is an Australian record. Equestrian sports do not differentiate on the basis of gender, neither of the athlete nor the horse, and it's not unusual for athletes beyond the age of 50 win medals.

Meanwhile Jonelle Price from New Zealand claimed eighth spot in Friday's opening dressage session, and will be closely watching how her husband and team mate Tim performs on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021