Olympics-Cycling-BMX champion Fields suffers heavy crash in semi-final

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 08:45 IST
Olympics-Cycling-BMX champion Fields suffers heavy crash in semi-final

American favourite Connor Fields crashed heavily in the third run of his semi-final in the Olympic men's BMX race on Friday and was taken off the track on a stretcher.

Fields crashed on the first 180 corner and was treated by medical staff before being taken away. The reigning champion had already done enough to qualify for the final later, but his hopes of a second successive gold medal look over. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The semi-finals had been delayed for 45 minutes by rain.

