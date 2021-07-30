Left Menu

India score late winner to keep QF hopes alive in Olympic women's hockey

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:03 IST
India women's hockey team (Photo/ file image/ Hockey India Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's hockey team scored a late goal to eke out a narrow 1-0 victory over Ireland in a must-win penultimate pool match to stay alive in the Olympics here on Friday.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth. India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday and hope for Ireland to face defeat at the hands of Great Britain to seal their quarterfinal berth.

The top four teams from each pool qualify for the knockout stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

