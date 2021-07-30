Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom has inspired me and millions of young girls and boys, says Bhavani Devi

India's first fencer at the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi penned a heartfelt appreciation note to Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom after she exited from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:14 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom has inspired me and millions of young girls and boys, says Bhavani Devi
CA Bhavani Devi with MC Mary Kom (Photo: Twitter/CA Bhavani Devi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India's first fencer at the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi penned a heartfelt appreciation note to Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom after she exited from Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Taking to her Twitter handle, Bhavani stated that the six-time World Champion has inspired millions of young girls and boys in the country.

"I Salute @MangteC ma'am has inspired me & millions of young Girls and Boys of our country to buckle up & take a shot at their Dreams. An epitome of age is just a number & motherhood only makes a woman stronger in mind & body! Thankyou for encouraging the youths #cheer4India," She wrote. Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the round of 16 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing. Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead. In the third round also, Mary Kom gave her best, but in the end, it was just not enough on the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021