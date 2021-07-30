Left Menu

Rugby-Lions confident of clinching series, says fullback Hogg

“We believe we can go out there tomorrow and put in a performance that will win us the test match and the series,” Hogg told a news conference on the eve of the test. “We’re fully aware of the challenges coming our way, they’re a highly motivated and emotional side that will throw the kitchen sink at us tomorrow.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:47 IST
Rugby-Lions confident of clinching series, says fullback Hogg
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

The British & Irish Lions are confident of clinching the series against South Africa in Saturday's second test with fullback Stuart Hogg saying the tourists' camp was abuzz with excitement at the prospect.

The Lions recovered from a nine-point deficit at halftime to beat the world champion Springboks in last week's attritional first test and return to the Cape Town Stadium with a chance to make sure they take the honours in the three-test series. "We believe we can go out there tomorrow and put in a performance that will win us the test match and the series," Hogg told a news conference on the eve of the test.

"We're fully aware of the challenges coming our way, they're a highly motivated and emotional side that will throw the kitchen sink at us tomorrow. But it's been a great opportunity to concentrate on ourselves, that we get everything right on both sides of the ball. "We enjoy this opportunity and the challenge coming our way. I couldn't tell you the last time the Lions went 2-0 up in a series. We have to make sure we get every quarter right in the game and give ourselves every opportunity.

"I'd like to speak on behalf of the Lions camp, we're massively excited for the next couple of days." Hogg, who is on his third Lions tour, starts again at fullback, chosen ahead of the likes of Liam Williams and Elliot Daly.

"These are the biggest games I have ever been involved in and I have played a lot of times for Scotland and have played big club games but to be involved in a Lions test match series is absolutely incredible and I'm loving every opportunity that I am getting," Hogg said "That is the kind of pressure I am putting on myself to perform. I am hugely excited and the kind of character that I am, between the games is the worst time for me because I can get too hyper and have far too many coffees but I will enjoy the build-up like everybody else and get excited about taking on the Springboks," he added. (Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021