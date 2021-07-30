Rugby-Lions confident of clinching series, says fullback Hogg

The British & Irish Lions are confident of clinching the series against South Africa in Saturday's second test with fullback Stuart Hogg saying the tourists' camp was abuzz with excitement at the prospect.

The Lions recovered from a nine-point deficit at halftime to beat the world champion Springboks in last week's attritional first test and return to the Cape Town Stadium with a chance to make sure they take the honours in the three-test series. "We believe we can go out there tomorrow and put in a performance that will win us the test match and the series," Hogg told a news conference on the eve of the test.

"We're fully aware of the challenges coming our way, they're a highly motivated and emotional side that will throw the kitchen sink at us tomorrow. But it's been a great opportunity to concentrate on ourselves, that we get everything right on both sides of the ball. "We enjoy this opportunity and the challenge coming our way. I couldn't tell you the last time the Lions went 2-0 up in a series. We have to make sure we get every quarter right in the game and give ourselves every opportunity.

"I'd like to speak on behalf of the Lions camp, we're massively excited for the next couple of days." Hogg, who is on his third Lions tour, starts again at fullback, chosen ahead of the likes of Liam Williams and Elliot Daly.

"These are the biggest games I have ever been involved in and I have played a lot of times for Scotland and have played big club games but to be involved in a Lions test match series is absolutely incredible and I'm loving every opportunity that I am getting," Hogg said "That is the kind of pressure I am putting on myself to perform. I am hugely excited and the kind of character that I am, between the games is the worst time for me because I can get too hyper and have far too many coffees but I will enjoy the build-up like everybody else and get excited about taking on the Springboks," he added. (Editing by Toby Davis)

