Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal sign England defender White from Brighton on long-term deal

England defender Ben White has joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, both Premier League clubs announced on Friday. Arsenal did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 50 million pounds ($69.53 million).

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:14 IST
Soccer-Arsenal sign England defender White from Brighton on long-term deal

England defender Ben White has joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, both Premier League clubs announced on Friday.

Arsenal did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 50 million pounds ($69.53 million). White started his career at Southampton before being signed by Brighton in 2016. He broke into Brighton's first team last season following a loan spell with Leeds United's Championship title-winning team of 2019-20.

The 23-year-old was one of Brighton's stand-out performers in the top flight, impressing in the heart of the defence during his 36 league appearances. "Ben was a top target for us and it's great that we've completed his signing," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. "Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us."

White received a late call-up to England's Euro 2020 squad and featured in the warm-up games, but did not make an appearance in the tournament as Gareth Southgate's side lost to Italy in the final. He is Arsenal's third signing of the summer following the arrival of defender Nuno Tavares from Benfica and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht earlier this month.

Arsenal, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, will begin their 2021-22 campaign at newly-promoted Brentford on Aug. 13. ($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021