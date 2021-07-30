Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Ben Stokes to take indefinite break from all forms of cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that England men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:21 IST
Ind vs Eng: Ben Stokes to take indefinite break from all forms of cricket
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (file image). Image Credit: ANI
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that England men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect. India and England will lock horns in the Test series from August 4 in Nottingham.

ECB said Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad Test series against India to prioritise his mental well-being and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month. "The ECB fully supports Ben's decision, and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game," ECB said in a statement.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, said: "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing."Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this. "Spending significant amounts of time away from family, with minimal freedoms, is extremely challenging. The cumulative effect of operating almost continuously in these environments over the last 16 months has had a major impact on everyone's wellbeing.""Ben will be given as long as he needs, and we look forward to seeing him playing cricket for England in the future," he added.

Stokes will be replaced in the squad by Somerset's Craig Overton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

