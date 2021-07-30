Left Menu

Olympics-Hockey-Argentina goalie Vivaldi looking to add another gold and tattoo to his collection

Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi hopes his team mates will join him in getting an Olympic tattoo if the reigning champions come out on top of the men's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Games. Since men's hockey debuted at the 1908 London Games, India, the Netherlands and Germany are the only nations to have won the men's gold at two consecutive Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:09 IST
Olympics-Hockey-Argentina goalie Vivaldi looking to add another gold and tattoo to his collection

Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi hopes his team mates will join him in getting an Olympic tattoo if the reigning champions come out on top of the men's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Games.

Since men's hockey debuted at the 1908 London Games, India, the Netherlands and Germany are the only nations to have won the men's gold at two consecutive Olympics. So it would be nothing short of historic for Argentina to do the same.

"I feel like if we have the luck of winning again, we can do a next tattoo with the whole team," Vivaldi said on Friday after they reached https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hockey-spain-march-into-mens-quarter-finals-indias-women-win-2021-07-30 the quarter-finals. He added it was still players' personal decision.

Vivaldi, 42, had the five Olympic rings and the words "Rio 2016" and "gold" tattooed on his right biceps to celebrate winning five years ago, which he said was an "epic moment." "We will see this time," he said.

The goalie is the oldest player in Tokyo's Olympic hockey tournament and is planning to retire when it's over. Vivaldi deserved to be at the Games given how he trains and reacts, said team mate Agustin Mazzilli.

"I think he's a legend now and the best goalie we have in the history of Argentina," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021