Olympics-Athletics-Two Trinidad and Tobago competitors, coach test positive for COVID-19

Trinidad and Tobago long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400 metres hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after they tested positive for COVID-19, the country's Olympic committee said on Friday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 04:16 IST
Trinidad and Tobago long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400 metres hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after they tested positive for COVID-19, the country's Olympic committee said on Friday. The duo, along with athletics coach Wendell Williams who also tested positive for the coronavirus, have been moved into a quarantine facility, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago did not immediately respond to questions over whether other members of the team have been impacted as close contacts - or moved into isolation - as a result. The announcement comes after two pole vaulters -- double world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States and Argentina's German Chiaraviglio -- were also ruled out of the Olympics earlier in the week after they tested positive for the virus.

