Left Menu

Olympics-Japanese fans enjoy Games at rare public viewing

Host nation Japan is enjoying a stellar Games, sitting second in the medal table with 17 golds, behind only China and ahead of sports giant the United States. The viewing was possible because COVID-19 curbs have been lighter in Takasaki - about 120 kilometres (75 miles) northwest of Tokyo - than in the Japanese capital where the spread of the Delta variant is putting hospitals under pressure.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 05:33 IST
Olympics-Japanese fans enjoy Games at rare public viewing
  • Country:
  • Japan

Olympic stadiums may be empty of fans, but in the Japanese city of Takasaki, residents on Friday gathered to watch sports on a big TV screen at a theatre, highlighting the buzz created by Japan's medal rush but also the risks of spreading COVID-19. The 54 people in attendance were asked not to eat or drink, to maintain social distance, and keep their masks on. Cheering was banned, so most clapped to support the Japanese volleyball team which ended up losing 3-0 against Poland.

"Cheering at home is nice, but I think it's best to gather like this and cheer while maintaining social distancing," 57-year-old public notary Hitoshi Abe said. Host nation Japan is enjoying a stellar Games, sitting second in the medal table with 17 golds, behind only China and ahead of sports giant the United States.

The viewing was possible because COVID-19 curbs have been lighter in Takasaki - about 120 kilometres (75 miles) northwest of Tokyo - than in the Japanese capital where the spread of the Delta variant is putting hospitals under pressure. Tokyo had 3,300 new cases, after a record 3,865 on Thursday. The surge is straining hospitals, with 64% of Tokyo's hospital beds for serious cases filled. Japan on Friday expanded states of emergency to three areas near Tokyo and to Osaka.

Takasaki's Gunma prefecture logged 106 new infections on Friday, one of the highest daily tallies in the prefecture. It was the sixth and last time the city, which has hosted the Polish national team, held a live public viewing event. The Olympics will be held until Aug. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021