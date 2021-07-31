Olympics-Shooting-Spain win trap mixed team gold

Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

San Marino claimed the silver, while the United States won the bronze. Spaniards Fatima Galvez and Alberto Fernandez shot 41 of the 50 targets in the gold medal match, one more than Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti managed for San Marino.

This was San Marino's second Olympic medal, following Perilli's bronze in the women's trap on Thursday. Americans Madelynn Bernau and Brian Burrows won the bronze in a shoot-off victory over women's trap champion Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and fellow Slovak Erik Varga after both pairs had shot 42.

A second U.S. team, which included women's trap silver medallist Kayle Browning, failed to reach the medal rounds. Australian world champions Laetisha Scanlan and James Willett was also eliminated in the qualification round.

