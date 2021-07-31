Tokyo Olympics: One participant stripped of accreditation for breaking COVID-19 protocols
The Tokyo Olympics organising committee has said that a person involved in the Games has been stripped of his accreditation for breaking the COVID-19 protocols.
The Tokyo Olympics organising committee has said that a person involved in the Games has been stripped of his accreditation for breaking the COVID-19 protocols. As per Kyodo News, the participant left the athletes' village to go sightseeing. This is the first time that a participant of the Olympics has been stripped off accreditation since the Games began July 23.
"No one must leave the athletes' village for the purpose of sightseeing," organising committee spokesman Masanori Takaya said. The Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Saturday confirmed 21 more COVID-19 cases related to the Games. None of them are athletes. The 21 new infections have taken the total Games-related infections to 241.
Of the daily total, 14 were contractors and seven games-linked officials, confirmed the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. The figures of the committee do not include those announced by central and local governments in Japan.
As of Thursday (July 29), 40,558 people from overseas had arrived in Japan to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)
