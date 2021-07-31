Olympics-Baseball-Japan slug past Mexico 7-4 to reach quarter-finals

Japan slugged their way past Mexico 7-4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday to earn a day off before the quarter-finals while sending their opponents into an elimination game against Israel. Mexico scored one run in the first inning but that was the last time they led.

Masato Morishita, Nippon Professional Baseball's fourth-best pitcher this year by earned-run average, finished with two runs allowed on five hits over five innings. His bullpen largely closed the door on Mexico from there. "I feel like a new player, a new person," the 23-year-old said of overcoming nervousness on his biggest stage yet.

Tetsuto Yamada hit a three-run blast into the first row in left field in the fourth inning to put Japan up 5-1, and team mate Hayato Sakamoto sent a fastball down the middle to the fourth row in left two innings later to extend the lead. Yamada credited the success against Mexico's pitchers to studying footage from previous games.

Mexico, who closed the gap with a two-run homer in the eighth, relied on pitchers from their domestic professional league. They allowed four stolen bases to Japan and their fielders committed two errors. After a drizzly first three days of Olympic baseball, temperatures soared to 32 degrees Celsius with over 60% humidity for Saturday's action.

Japan coach Atsunori Inaba said he had to take extra care to motivate heat-wearied players late in the game. South Korea and the United States are scheduled to play later on Saturday under six towers of lights, with the winner playing Japan on Monday. The loser will take on the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Olympic newcomers Mexico and Israel -- both 0-2 -- go up against each other with the loser out of the Games. "We all knew this time would come," Mexico coach Benji Gil said.

"The only thing that has changed is now we're going to be doing that on game three instead of further down the line on game four or five."

