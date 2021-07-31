Left Menu

Olympics-Tennis-No medal for Djokovic for third straight Games

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )
World number one and 20-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will leave the Olympics without a medal for the third Games in succession after pulling out of Saturday's mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury.

The Serbian, who won a singles bronze in Beijing in 2008 but failed to earn a podium place at the London, Rio and now Tokyo, withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze medal match minutes after his defeat by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the singles bronze medal match. Djokovic lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday in the singles semi-finals, ending his hopes of this year winning a 'Golden Slam', which is Olympic gold and all four Grand Slams.

His withdrawal from the mixed doubles means Ash Barty and John Peers bag a bronze medal for Australia.

