India is proud of your achievements: Rijiju hails PV Sindhu

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Saturday. Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Sindhu will now play for bronze on Sunday.

Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, said India is proud of Sindhu's achievement and everyone will cheer for the badminton player in the bronze medal match. "Don't be disheartened @Pvsindhu1 India is proud of your achievements. You can still come back with a medal for India. We will cheer for you in the bronze medal match. #Cheer4India," Rijiju tweeted.

Advertisement

The BAI President said Sindhu is a star and she shall always be one. "PV Sindhu - we continue to admire your tenacity and brilliance. You are a star, and shall always be. Well fought @Pvsindhu1. You remain our pride," Himanta Biswa tweeted.

Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals. On Friday, Sindhu had stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)