Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur dies of heart attack

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur died of a heart attack on Saturday, her son Gurdev Singh said.

She was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Gurdev said she breathed her last at around 1 pm.

''She suffered a heart attack. She was doing fine but we do not know what suddenly happened,'' Singh told PTI.

Kaur had not been keeping good health for the past some months. She was admitted to Ayurvedic hospital in Derabassi in Mohali.

Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the ''Miracle Mom from Chandigarh''.

Kaur took to running at the ripe age of 93.

She had won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet, in which she ran ''for the heck of it'' after seeing Gurdev, eldest of her three children, take part in a race in Patiala.

She shot to fame after winning the 100 metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017 and held several world records. She had also won golds in track and field events at the World Masters Athletic Championship in Poland. She was also conferred with 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by the President.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of iconic veteran athlete.

''I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of Mata Man Kaur, who took up athletics at the age of 93 winning laurels for the country thus becoming a role model for all,'' the CM said.

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also expressed grief over the death of Man Kaur, saying with the passing away of an inspirational soul, a huge void has been created in the world of sports.

