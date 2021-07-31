Olympics-Swiss Bencic beats Czech Vondrousova to win women's singles Olympic gold in Tokyo

World number 12 Belinda Bencic dug deep to overpower Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 2-6 6-3 on Saturday and win the Tokyo Olympics women's singles title, becoming the first Swiss woman to earn an Olympic Games tennis gold.

Bencic, who prevailed in two hours and 30 minutes, can now complete a set of gold medals when she and Viktorija Golubic face Czech No. 1 seed Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday.

