Left Menu

Olympics-Swiss Bencic beats Czech Vondrousova to win women's singles Olympic gold in Tokyo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:13 IST
Olympics-Swiss Bencic beats Czech Vondrousova to win women's singles Olympic gold in Tokyo
Bencic, who prevailed in two hours and 30 minutes, can now complete a set of gold medals when she and Viktorija Golubic face Czech No. 1 seed Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

World number 12 Belinda Bencic dug deep to overpower Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 2-6 6-3 on Saturday and win the Tokyo Olympics women's singles title, becoming the first Swiss woman to earn an Olympic Games tennis gold.

Bencic, who prevailed in two hours and 30 minutes, can now complete a set of gold medals when she and Viktorija Golubic face Czech No. 1 seed Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021